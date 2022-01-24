Galaxy S22 Line Will Be More Expensive Than Expected, According To Leak

Galaxy S22: Samsung is expected to officially present its new series of smartphones Galaxy S22 only in February, but alleged prices and specifications of the line have already been revealed in a leak published by Roland Quandt (@rquandt), on Twitter. The values ​​refer to the European market, where the standard Galaxy S22 – with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – will have a starting price of €849.

At first, experts expected the line to arrive with lower prices, but the scenario of global inflation, shortages of electronic components and Covid-19 ended up changing expectations. In addition to the higher prices, Samsung’s future launch would also be disappointed in the amount of RAM in the Ultra model.

Usually, the plus and ultra models have more advanced specifications compared to entry-level devices of the same line. In the leaked table below, which compares hardware and prices, we can see that the standard B Ultra has the same amount of RAM as the simpler B.