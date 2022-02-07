Galaxy S22 Has Material Made From Recycled Fishing Nets

The Galaxy S22 family of smartphones has already been practically confirmed in leaks of technical and visual aspects — so much so that you can check out in advance everything we already know about Samsung’s new phones.

However, the South Korean manufacturer released a novelty that would not stand out during the presentation, but is a mix of technology with sustainability.

According to Samsung, the smartphone family will have in its composition a “new material” made from the recycling of discarded fishing nets, which were collected at the bottom of the oceans. The plastic in these materials harms marine life and can trap and injure animals.

The idea is to expand the use of this reused waste in other segments and devices, including other plastics found close to coastlines — so far, the brand has not detailed whether the new element was used in the body or in any internal component of the device.

More details on what exactly the new material is and where it has been incorporated into the Galaxy S22 lineup will be known during Galaxy Unpacked, the device reveal conference.

The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, February 9, 2022.