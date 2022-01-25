Galaxy S22 Expected To Launch On February 9, Says Leaked Art

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line of smartphones has gained a new possible release date. According to leak expert Evan Blass, @evleaks, the Galaxy Unpacked event that will showcase this and other South Korean products will take place on February 9, 2022.

The date would be in an alleged art that was shared by Blass, who still has the 3 pm time — without, however, specifying the time zone of the invitation. The conference’s slogan is “O Padrão Épico”, in free translation into Brazilian Portuguese.

Previously, publications from South Korea stated that the models would be presented to the world on February 8, a Tuesday. That is, it may be that the revelation happens a day later.

The Galaxy S22 line has already been leaked in different ways, whether in case design or even in photos that confirm the presence of the S Pen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. Some speculations also point out that the value of the devices will be higher than expected due to a combination of factors involving the pandemic, the chip crisis and global inflation.

For now, the company has not yet confirmed the date, but the conference will be held next month. Stay tuned to TecMundo for more news.