Galaxy S22: Everything We Know About Samsung Phones

Galaxy S22: A few months ago, the first rumors about Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 line began to emerge, however, so far, the company has not revealed any details about the devices. Fortunately, in the last week, the South Korean brand has officially confirmed that a new S-series device will be presented in the month of February.

Last Thursday (20), Samsung’s President and Mobile Experience Business Leader TM Roh revealed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in February 2022, where the new S22 will likely be unveiled.

“In the February 2022 Unpacked, we will introduce the most remarkable S-series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the best experiences from our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

TecMundo has gathered some of the most important information about the next devices in the series: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Anyway, it is important to note that most of the information is rumors and everything can change after the presentation of smartphones.

Design

As indicated by some leaks, the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus handsets should be similar to the style of the Galaxy S21. However, one of the big differences is in the color selection, which will be the same on both devices — the S21 and S21 Plus offer different colors.

So far, sources indicate that both handsets will be available in the following colors: blue, beige, grey, purple, green, rose gold, black and white.