Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 appears in comparison

Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 888 and the chip reportedly appeared in a benchmark with the Galaxy S21, Samsung’s first cell phone with the component. The device was listed in the Geekbench test and comes with 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone was listed under the code name “Samsung SM-G991U”. The product achieved 1,075 points in the single-core test, while the score for the evaluation of multiple cores was 2,916.

The results are similar to those obtained in another benchmark released in November. At the time, the alleged Galaxy S21 appeared in the Geekbench database with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chip, which had not yet been announced, and 8 GB of RAM.

Exynos 2100

The constant leaks confirm that Samsung will launch a variant of the Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888. In addition, the South Korean company should also bring to the market an edition of the smartphone with the Exynos 2100 chip.

The company’s new SoC is expected to bring a similar build to the Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm’s new chip features a new design with a built-in 5G modem and architecture based on the Cortex-X1, which guarantees speeds of up to 2.8 GHz.



