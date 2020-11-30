Galaxy S21 with Samsung S-Pen: pen becomes stiffening

For some time now we have seen rumors about Samsung adopting the famous S-Pen of the Galaxy Note line on the Galaxy S21 and today we have more information that leads us to believe that this may indeed be the South Korean choice for the year 2021 .

According to the ET News website, Samsung Corp recently placed an order for a digitizer that is used under the screen of cell phones like the Galaxy Note 20 to improve compatibility with stylus pens like the S-Pen.

If we remember that certifications and rumors have already pointed to the launch of the new generation of the Galaxy S line for January 2020 and there is no other top of the line that will be presented until then, it is only possible that these parts are intended for the Galaxy S21.

This hurry from Samsung aims to go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 12 that was announced in October, narrowing the window between launches to win over those who want something new on a cellphone, such as a stylus experience.

The report also informs that Samsung may launch up to 5 foldable devices in 2021, two or more of which are compatible with the S-Pen. The first of them should be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which should arrive with a greater thickness to support the new sensor for the pen and be presented in the first quarter of next year.

Thus, we can understand that the idea of ​​Samsung is to migrate users of the Note line to the S and Z line, where the S line would be responsible for the high-end mobile phones with traditional design, while Z is with the models with folding screen. This change could occur only in 2022, with Samsung announcing only one model of the Note line in 2021.

However, it is worth saying that other sources say the opposite, with Samsung maintaining diversification only increasing the compatibility of the accessory with more devices in its portfolio.



