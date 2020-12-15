Galaxy S21 will have S Pen support, confirms Samsung

This Tuesday (15), Samsung revealed some details about the plans for the future in a post on its blog. In it, the president of the mobile devices sector, TM Roh, indicated the possible support of S Pen for the Galaxy S21 line, in addition to the possible date of the company’s next official event and the arrival of more affordable folding cell phones.

The clue that reinforces the various rumors about the S Pen is in the comment made by Roh, in the context in which he explains that Samsung intends to “add some of its most beloved features to other devices in our line”. The speech may be an indication that the brand’s smart pen is no longer exclusive to the Galaxy Note line and thus can also reach other Galaxy models, such as Fold and Flip, from the Z line.

In the same way, unfortunately, the comment also reinforces the supposed discontinuation of Galaxy Note devices. In its last iterations, the line was little different from the Galaxy S apart from the design of its body and the presence of the S Pen. Thus, it is possible to better understand Samsung’s decision to ‘unite’ the functions of the models to save costs and increase its profit.

Roh also commented that the company hopes to popularize folding devices, reducing their price to make them more accessible. He explains that Samsung intends to have a “catalog of foldable devices” and, therefore, it is expected to launch models of different prices and configurations for the next year – such as Lite versions of the Galaxy Z Fold.

Finally, TM Roh confirmed that Samsung will reveal more details about the Galaxy S21 in January, in a possible official event. According to rumors, the information coincides with the expected date for the unveiling of the company’s new high-end mobile phone, on the 14th of next month.



