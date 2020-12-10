Galaxy S21 will be released on January 14

Samsung is supposed to advance the launch of its top-of-the-line smartphones and bring the Galaxy S21 family to market on January 14. After speculation pointed to the early arrival, a partner store of the brand in India confirmed when the devices of the series will be available for purchase.

The information was revealed by the Opera House store, one of Samsung’s partners in India, during a statement sent to the Android Authority website. The company said the phone will be launched globally on January 14, but will arrive in India only on the 29th of the same month.

Sam Mobile contacted the same store in India and confirmed the information. Those responsible for the establishment also said that they are already accepting registrations for advance purchase in the country with an advance of $ 27.

Launch at CES 2021?

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy S21 line and the price of the cell phone family remains a mystery. However, we already have a possible stage for the presentation of smartphones.

According to the GSM Arena, Samsung will hold an online event for CES 2021 on January 11th. Considering the proximity of the presentation and the leaked release date, the company will possibly show the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra during the Consumer Eletronic Show.

In relation to the Brazilian market, leaks indicate that the company is already registering the devices with Anatel. The documentation even reveals that the products will arrive without a charger and headphones in the box.



