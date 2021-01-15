Galaxy S21: who will be able to use to unlock their gadgets

Who followed yesterday (14) the launch event of the Galaxy S21 line, possibly was surprised by some technologies that will be implemented in the line and ended up not appearing in leaks, being something positive for those who still hoped to see something new in the flagships.

And so it happened, because the South Korean manufacturer managed to deliver a technology that allows you to make use of the most premium devices in the Galaxy S21 line to unlock the car, something that ends up having an even greater importance for those who are in the habit of forgetting the keys of the vehicle.

With the addition, it will now be possible for the user to make the smartphone a centralizer of important content, since Samsung Pay already allows the addition of cards, making the payment via digital wallet simplified, and with the new option to leave the key at home and using your cell phone to unlock the door and drive, will be even more interesting.

This option comes as an addition to the bodies Car Connectivity Consortium and FiRa Consortium, which have been working with this type of technology for some time. And for that to become possible, Samsung announced that it will allow the use of the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra as key in the automakers that have entered into partnership, such as Audi, BMW, Ford and Genesis.

According to the company, UWB technology, also known as Ultra Wide Band, will be used so that the device can perform this task. Thus, cars of the aforementioned brands that have this functionality may use the smartphone as a key.

Even with the popularity of NFC, making use of this technology in vehicles could represent a setback, something that would eventually generate criticism. According to Samsung, the novelty will be able to be experienced later this year through the Galaxy S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Z Fold 2 and Note 20 Ultra phones.