Galaxy S21 +: video shows design and screen with edges

The Galaxy S21 is getting closer and closer to launch, and this time, a hands-on video fully exhibited the smartphone’s design. The production was published on the YouTube channel “Random Stuff 2” and was quickly taken down, but revealed details of the Plus version of the smartphone while it was available on the web.

The video in question displays the full design of the Galaxy S21 + and can be seen in a new upload below. The great highlight of the production is the screen of the device, which appears in the images with extremely thin edges, but without an “infinite” design, which is adopted in other cell phones of the S line and takes part of the side of the device.

The video also confirmed the design of the back of the Galaxy S21. The smartphone will feature a triple camera system present in the upper left corner of the device, as shown in conceptual images and photos that appeared on the web previously.

The production also shows a benchmark of the Galaxy S21 +. The phone appears running Android 11 and uses an eight-core Samsung chip with a similar design to the Snapdragon 888. Like the Qualcomm component, the product has a 2.8 GHz core.

Leaving the details presented in the video, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 + will bring a 6.7 ” screen. Samsung should also launch the standard S21 with 6.2 ” display and the Ultra model, which would have 6.8 ”. All devices must adopt a hole in the display to accommodate the selfie camera.



