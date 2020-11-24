Galaxy S21 Ultra: the only in the curved display series

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end, and with that the rain of rumors about the flagships of 2021 is already in full swing. Samsung is one of the main targets of the leaks, with high expectations from consumers about the Galaxy S21 line. It is almost certain that we will see the new South Korean handsets being launched with the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100, and it is even possible that we will see the arrival of S-Pen support in the brand’s S series of smartphones.

Now, new leaks obtained by the Android Headlines website reinforce some of the rumors of Samsung’s flagships that circulate on the internet. Two images of “dummy phones”, metal models used by case manufacturers to produce accessories for specific devices, from the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra show some design details of the three devices.

Apparently, Samsung should follow the strategy seen in the Galaxy Note line and make the S21 Ultra the only premium model of the S family. In the images, only one model offers curved edges on the display, while the other two adopt flat panels. A newly approved patent from the company already indicated this situation, with the screens of the most basic models having to be called “Samsung Blade”.

The differentiated camera module, which occupies the entire upper left corner of the rear, also appears to be confirmed. Unfortunately, information about specifications was never released in the new leak, but previous rumors have already detailed some of the points we can expect from the line.

The S21 Ultra is believed to adopt Samsung’s new 108MP HM3 sensor, as well as a 5,000mAh battery and laser autofocus technology. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are expected to maintain much of the specifications of their predecessors, with the exception of the chipset. Therefore, we will have 6.2 and 6.7 inch screens, as well as 4,000mAh and 4,800mAh batteries, respectively.



