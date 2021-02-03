Galaxy S21 Ultra screen difference registered

Samsung’s new flagship model, Galaxy S21 Ultra, differs from other models of the brand with its screen. Compared to the Note 20 Ultra, the device consumes less energy and provides more brightness.

Galaxy S21 Ultra display shines in daylight

The S21 Ultra has been certified for its high brightness level and yet more efficient energy consumption. The color gamut of the device was also tested for the certificate named “Sunlight visibility”. It became clear that the S21 Ultra meets the DCI-P3 color standard 73 percent in daylight. This rate rises to 99 percent indoors.

When compared to Galaxy S21 Ultra screen, Note 20 Ultra; It consumes 20 percent less energy and does so by offering more brightness. When this comparison is made with the Galaxy S20, the difference rises to 31 percent.

S21 Ultra display features

The S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD + (1440 x 3200) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10 + support. Offering 2x adaptive refresh, the panel automatically adjusts itself at values ​​between 10-120 Hz, saving power. While the screen also has eye comfort protection, it is remarkable that it offers 1500 nit brightness. The device has an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The S21 Ultra is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.