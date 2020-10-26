Galaxy S21 Ultra may annoy some users!

After the introduction of models such as the iPhone 12 and Huawei Mate 40, eyes turned to Samsung again. It is stated that the Unpacked event has been taken to January, so that the new phones will be available in February instead of March.

Although it’s early for features and design, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not offer major innovations, according to initial leaks. The Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus models use a flat screen, while the Ultra model is claimed to have a 6.8-inch curved screen. There is a possibility that the refresh rate may increase to 144 Hz.

Galaxy S21 features may not be too different from the S20 Ultra!

Two different processors will be used again, Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. Aware of the reaction to Exynos processors, the South Korean manufacturer claims that its new processor will use only standard ARM cores, avoiding custom cores.

Similar to the S20 Ultra, the phone, which is expected to come up with a 5000 mAh battery, will come with a 108 Megapixel main and 40 Megapixel front camera. In other words, there will be no change in resolutions, but it is likely to come up with better sensors and software improvements.

The first render images leaked show that the device has four cameras on the back. While the function of the fourth camera is currently unknown, it will be out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and the One UI 3.0 interface.



