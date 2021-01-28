Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first efficient OLED display phone

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship, is described as Samsung Display’s first phone to feature new power-efficient OLED panels. Samsung said in a press release published on the subject that the new screen consumes 16 percent less power thanks to the “newly developed organic material” it has.

“In other words,” Samsung said this technology “makes OLED panels create brighter light while consuming less power, extending battery life. The screen of a smartphone is typically one of the components that need the most power. That’s why efficiency gains here can have a huge impact on the overall battery life of the device. Our first impressions show that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a battery life that easily takes a day off.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses an LTPO (aka Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display. However, the S21 Ultra is not the first Samsung phone to have this. The Elec noted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, released in the middle of last year, also uses LTPO display panels branded by Samsung as HOP (Hybrid Oxide and Polycrystalline silicon). However, this week’s announcement says the S21 Ultra is the “first” phone to use more efficient panels. In addition, it shows that Samsung Display has further improved the technology compared to the Note 20 Ultra.

LTPO screens were used in smartwatches before Galaxy S21 Ultra

Before LTPO screens appeared on smartphones, they were used in smart watches. Elec stated that the Apple Watch Series 4 has an LTPO display manufactured by LG and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 uses an LTPO display manufactured by Samsung Display.

If the rumors are true, Apple’s next-generation flagship iPhones could benefit from Samsung Display’s energy-efficient panel technology. Earlier this year, The Elec reported that the South Korean company is in line to supply LTPO panels for Apple’s 2021 model iPhones. According to the report, Apple uses 120Hz LTPO OLED displays in two of its four iPhones to be released in the second half of the year, while the other two will use more traditional OLED panels.