Galaxy S21 Ultra camera ‘worse’ than its siblings

Purchasing a flagship is no longer as simple as it once was. Currently, manufacturers launch several models of smartphones from the same family, which usually present differences in their configurations. Anyway, there is a consensus that those that demand more investment are the ones that offer the best performances – which does not seem to be the case with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, whose camera captures in slow motion lower than those of its cheaper brothers, as revealed by SamMobile.

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra are capable of recording slow motion videos at 960 fps. Even so, points out the site, only the first two do it natively, because what should be the most advanced of all digitally improves materials of 480 fps of the type, that is, it is limited to duplicating frames, not registering them in their entirety.

In short: slow motion videos captured by the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not be as good as those recorded by the other devices mentioned. Therefore, if the main reason for buying a new smartphone is this, it is good to stay tuned.

What does the company say?

Apparently, such a limitation has an explanation. According to Samsung, the ISOCELL HM3 108 MP camera sensor is larger and has a slower shutter speed than the 12 MP component used in the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +.

Instead of reducing the capabilities of the most accessible devices, which would not need to be done, the company opted to give a little boost to the one who, despite his superior performance in other aspects, suffers a little more in this one. The same was done with the Galaxy S20 Ultra last year, recalls SamMobile.

So, when you decide to change your smartphone, be sure to read news, comparisons and impressions published in specialized vehicles, such as TecMundo. In them, you will find consolidated information and gathered in just one space, which eliminates the need to open several tabs and read more content than necessary – besides generating, who knows, quite a savings. Your pocket thanks you.