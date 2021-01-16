Introduced at the UNPACKED 2021 event held in the past days, Samsug’s new flagship series, the older brother of the Galaxy S21 family, S21 Ultra is very powerful with its features. The sensor details used in the phone that came with the quad camera system were detailed by the South Korean giant.

Galaxy S21 Ultra camera details revealed

The technical details of the camera sensor of Samsung’s new flagship, which came out with a huge 6.8-inch screen and a 108 Megapixel camera, were shared.

Samsung, one of the world leaders in advanced semiconductor technology, introduced the Samsung ISOCELL HM3, which is featured in the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 108 Megapixel mobile image sensor. With a wide range of advanced sensor technologies, the HM3 is able to capture sharper and more vibrant images in ultra high resolution with faster autofocus and extended dynamic range.

The HM3 also features a Low Noise mode that increases light sensitivity by up to 50 percent. Alternatively, an advanced remosaic algorithm in good lighting conditions can deliver full resolution 108 Megapixels.

Smart ISO Pro is an HDR technology that captures one high ISO and one low ISO shot simultaneously. Because both are captured at the same time, it prevents ghosting of moving objects which is a problem for sequential HDR.

The two shots are then combined into a single 12-bit image. This is 12 bits per channel, meaning a RAW image contains 64 times more color information than a 10-bit image.

Super PD Plus adds micro lenses to Phase Detection elements used by the sensor for auto focus. Lenses increase the measurement accuracy of these items by 50 percent, allowing the sensor to accurately track moving objects even in the dark.

For video, ISOCELL HM3 can shoot 30 FPS at 8K resolution, 120 FPS at 4K resolution and 240 FPS at 1080p resolution. However, it should be noted that the S21 Ultra is limited to 24 FPS at 8K resolution.