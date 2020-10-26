Galaxy S21 Ultra camera can repeat sensors

Rumors about the next generation of top-of-the-line phones from Samsung continue. The new information regarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most powerful version of the future mobile devices of the South Korean brand, concerns the device’s cameras.

According to leak specialist Ishan Agarwal, the main sensor will be 108 MP, while the front sensor will be 40 MP – same resolution as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, suggesting more subtle evolutions from one generation to another, at least in these lenses. However, the rear set of cameras can be composed of four sensors, according to leaked renderings. There are still no details on the entire composition, but one of them must be periscopic to guarantee a quality zoom.

In addition, the manufacturer will maintain the processor division, with part of the market receiving the model with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875, and another with the in-house Exynos 2100. Other specifications include 5,000 mAh battery, Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a high refresh rate and Android 11 from the factory (with One UI 3.0).

When?

Only in October this year, the Galaxy S21 had leaked images and release date. Details about the device’s batteries have also surfaced. Still without official confirmation, the announcement could happen in January next year, a month before Samsung’s traditional calendar.



