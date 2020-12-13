Galaxy S21 Ultra: boost fonts and more camera features

The Galaxy S21 is getting closer to debut and now we have more confirmation that the S Pen should be present in the phone kit and that his cameras should be even more powerful.

This is what the leaker Roland Quandt indicates, who even indicated the model by which the S Pen of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is identified, which is the EJ-PG998.

"EJ-PG998" is the S Pen Stylus for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 13, 2020

Roland also states that the pen will also be available for sale in conjunction with several covers for the S21 line, probably aiming to match the color of the accessories, however so far he says he only had access to a black version of the S Pen, which may also be purchased separately.

It is worth saying that retailers have already confirmed this information, so it is very likely that Samsung will invest much more in accessories for personalization and smarter use of their phones in this new generation.

Now talking a little more about the cameras, another leaker revealed more details of the Galaxy S21’s sensors. Ice Universe says there will be a big improvement in the line, which will have an ultra-wide camera with 123º aperture with the IMX 563 sensor against 120º on the Galaxy S20.

The camera should feature dual PD autofocus, which indicates that the new phones in the line will support even more quality macro photography thanks to the 12MP sensor with 1.4um and 1 / 2.55 “size.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to be made official on January 14 according to information from Samsung India. On this date we should see the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.



