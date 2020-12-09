Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus Displayed Live

Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus, which are expected to be introduced soon, were shown live.New information about the Samsung Galaxy S21 models, which has been the subject of leaks for a long time, continues to be shared.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus models, which previously appeared with leak news many times, are now viewed live. With this leak, the design of the new generation phones was also confirmed.

If you remember, some rendering images were shared recently about how the Galaxy S21 series will look. With these shared images, it was stated that the new generation phones will come with a different rear camera setup compared to the previous models of the series. While continuing to come to information about the new phones of the series, the S21 Ultra and S21 Plus models were viewed live today.

In this section, when we examine the shared images, the back panel designs of the S21 Ultra and S21 Plus models meet us. As in previous leaks, the Ultra model of the series still draws attention with the number of cameras and sequence. In the Plus model of the series, triple camera setup welcomes us. You can examine the image in question right below.

When will the Galaxy S21 Series be introduced?

For now, no official announcement has been made on the Samsung front regarding the launch date of the S21 series. However, it is alleged that new members of the series will be launched on Thursday, January 14, according to information recently reported by reliable sources.



