Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Voted ‘Best Smartphone’ At MWC 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was the winner of the “Best Smartphone” category in the 2021 edition of the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards). The list of award winners, which takes place during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), was released this Wednesday (30), in Barcelona.

Launched in January alongside the S21 and S21+ variants, the Ultra version had strong competitors for the title of best cell phone of the year. In addition to Samsung’s top-of-the-line cellphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE 5G were fighting for the prize.

In voting for this category, judges take into account criteria such as design, innovation, performance, features, commercial success and reliability. Ongoing commitment to support, including updates, user experience and sustainability are some of the other factors analyzed.

The annual awards recognize the hardware, software and services that drive mobile innovation around the world, including several other categories. Each of them has specific criteria evaluated by the judges.

“Best Android Samsung Ever Made”

During the awards ceremony for the GLOMO Awards 2021, judges in this category justified the election of the S21 Ultra. “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made, with a wide range of features, impressive AMOLED screen, best-in-class cameras and much more,” said the MWC 2021 judges.

Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing for Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, Stephanie Choi, celebrated the award. “We are honored to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO Awards,” commented the executive, who also highlighted the brand’s track record of “driving innovation”.

With a professional-grade camera, a 6.8-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 16 GB of RAM, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G starts at R$ 9,499 in Brazil.