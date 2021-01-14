Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G before us: features and price

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at the long-awaited Galaxy UNPACKED 2021 event. Standing out with its hardware and technical features, the smartphone also draws attention with its features and price.

UNPACKED event, which is normally expected to be held in February, appeared earlier in 2021. What are the S21 Ultra 5G features that show it to be a serious competitor with its features? What is the price? What does it offer to the user? The answer to these questions and more is in our news!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specifications

Display: 6.8 inch QHD + (1440 x 3200) resolution HDR10 + support Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 2100 (5 nm) (Snapdragon 888 in some regions)

Memory and Storage: 12 GB RAM + 128 GB / 256 GB storage – 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 25W fast charging / 15W wireless charging / 4.5W reverse charging

Rear Camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle + 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 wide angle with optical image stabilizer + 10 Megapixel f / 2.4 3x optical zoom telephoto + 10 Megapixel f / 4.9 OIS supported 10x optical zoom periscope / telephoto

Front Camera: 40 Megapixel f / 2.2

Connectivity Features: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6e), Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C 3.2, Wireless PowerShare, GLONASS

Operating System: Android 11 and One UI 3.1 interface

Colors: Phantom black and Phantom silver

What’s in the Box: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and USB Type-C cable

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features

The largest model of the new Galaxy family, the S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD + (1440 x 3200) resolution Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10 + support. Offering 2 x adaptive refresh, the panel automatically adjusts itself at values ​​between 10-120 Hz, saving power. While there is eye comfort protection on the screen, it is remarkable that it offers 1500 nit brightness. The device has an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G uses Exynos 2100 on the processor side. In an 8-core processor with a 5 nm fabrication process; There are 1 ARM Cortex X1 clocked at 2.9 GHz, 3 Cortex A78 at 2.8 GHz and 4 Cortex A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

The device will be available in China, Korea and the USA with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The S21 Ultra 5G comes up with two different memory and storage options. The model with 12 GB of RAM has 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The model with 16 GB RAM comes with only 512 GB of storage space.

S21 Ultra 5G camera features

S21 Ultra, which has the most advanced hardware in the S21 family in terms of camera features; Quad camera layout including 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle, 108 Megapixel f / 1.8 wide angle with optical image stabilizer, 10 Megapixel f / 2.4 3x optical zoom telephoto and 10 Megapixel f / 4.9 10x optical zoom periscope / telephoto .

Another feature that will make video content producers happy is that all cameras of the phone can shoot 60 FPS at 4K resolution.

The front camera of the device offers 40 Megapixels f / 2.2 resolution.

Faster with Wi-Fi 6E support

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh and has powerful hardware on the connection side.

To explain the speed offered by example: While the 6.5 GB Fortnite is downloaded in 31 seconds with Wi-Fi 6 connection, this time decreases to 8 seconds in Wi-Fi 6E.

Thanks to the Wi-Fi 6E connection, the device, which can reach 1.2 Gbps (1200 Mbps) wireless speed, has IP68 certification and AKG speakers. In addition to Bluetooth 5.1 connection support, there is a USB Type-C 3.2 port.

Samsung’s new flagship comes in two different color options, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.