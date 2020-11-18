Galaxy S21 tested with Snapdragon 875

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S21 series in January. It is believed that the South Korean company will use Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 processors in this series. Galaxy S21, with Snapdragon 875 processor, passed Geekbench’s benchmark test.

Looking at the test result, it is seen that the S21 received 3319 points with its multi-core performance. The phone’s version with the Exynos 2100 processor completed the same test with almost 4000 points. Therefore, it can be said that there is a significant difference between the two processors for now.

It was stated that the versions of the Galaxy S series with Snapdragon processors sold in China, the USA and South Korea performed better, especially in power management. This disappointed those who had to use versions with Exynos processors.

The Snapdragon 875’s four Cortex-A55 cores are reported to run at 1.8 GHz. In the Exynos 2100, the speed of these cores increases to 2.1 GHz.

In order to fully see the differences between the performance of the Galaxy S21 phones with Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 processors, it is necessary to wait for the official launch of the series.



