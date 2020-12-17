Galaxy S21 + surpasses iPhone 12 Pro Max in comparison

Samsung is expected to launch its next line of top-of-the-line phones in early 2021, but a leak has already revealed how the Galaxy S21 + should perform. A leaked benchmark showed the performance of the smartphone equipped with the Snapdragon 888 and even compared the results with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, launched by Apple this year.

The benchmark video was published by the YouTube channel “Random Stuff 2”, the same that launched a Galaxy S21 + hands-on recently. The 30-second recording shows the Samsung device and the Apple smartphone running the AnTuTu test.

According to the video data, the Galaxy S21 + scored 634,461 points in AnTuTu, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max reached an average of 441,227. Snapdragon chips have a history of beating Apple solutions in that benchmark, but still, the difference between devices is considerably large.

In addition to having versions bringing the Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S21 line will also bring models equipped with Samsung’s own chip. The phones are supposed to be launched with a chip called Exynos 2100, which should be present in smartphones sold in the Brazilian market.

The Exynos 2100 should feature a design similar to the Snapdragon 888, including architecture based on the Cortex-X1. With that, the trend is that the Galaxy S21’s performance will be similar with both SoCs.

According to information from Samsung itself, the Galaxy S21 should hit the market on January 14 and will bring support to the S Pen. More details about the cell phone line should appear at Samsung’s CES 2021 event, which takes place on the 11th of next month.



