Galaxy S21 successor will have AMD GPU

Samsung announced today (12) the Exynos 2100, the company’s new mobile chip that will be present in the Galaxy S21, and also gave a clue about the company’s future in the semiconductor market. At the end of the presentation, the company confirmed a partnership with AMD to launch Radeon “video cards” on its future top-of-the-line phones.

The information was revealed by Inyup Kang, president of Samsung’s LSI Systems division. According to the executive, the Exynos 2100 will bring a big leap in performance for the company’s smartphones, but consumers can expect more news in the future. “We are working with AMD and we have a new generation GPU for our next top of the line product.”

The arrival of AMD graphics cards in Samsung cell phones was already expected. The companies have been working for two years to bring Radeon technologies to Exynos chips. So far, however, there are still many mysteries about the launch of the companies’ first joint product.

As Inyup Kang said only that the AMD GPU will be present in Samsung’s “next flagship”, there is even a remote chance that the Galaxy S21 will bring a dedicated graphics card with Radeon technology. However, according to speculations brought by Sam Mobile, the fruits of the companies’ joint work should not arrive until 2022.

With that in mind, the “next flagship” mentioned by Inyup Kang should be the successor to the Exynos 2100. The chip in question should only show up on the market next year, within the supposed Galaxy S22.

More details about the partnership between the two tech giants may appear today. AMD will hold its conference at CES 2021 on Tuesday, starting at 1 pm, via YouTube. Samsung has another presentation scheduled for January 14, when it will finally launch the Galaxy S21.