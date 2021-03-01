Galaxy S21 starts receiving security update in March

The Galaxy S21 phone started receiving the March security update for Android. The patch that improves the security of the device has already been released for some users in Taiwan and is expected to reach more regions of the world within the next few days.

The update requires a download of approximately 387 MB and takes the device to the G99x0ZHU1AUB7 firmware. In addition to bringing Android’s March security enhancements, the update also includes other improvements for the device.

According to an image obtained by Sam Mobile, the update improves the smartphone’s performance. The patch notes also say that the update includes enhancements to the device’s camera.

Samsung has not yet offered more details about the new update available for the Galaxy S21. If you own a device on the line and want to know if you have already received the update, just enter the settings, click on the System Update option and start a search for updates.

Launched in February, the Galaxy S21 is now available for purchase in Brazil and line prices start at R $ 5,999. Want to know if the device is worth it to you? Check out our test with the Samsung smartphone.