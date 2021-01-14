Galaxy S21 specs leaked on the eve of the announcement

The latest leak of information about the Galaxy S21 line may have revealed the main specs for Samsung’s next trio of flagship phones. The information was released by leaker Evan Blass on his Twitter profile. The person responsible for publishing the material is known for giving several information about smartphone launches.

In the publication it is possible to know, in addition to the specifications, some of the key selling points of the Galaxy S21 Ultra – the most advanced device in the series. The tweet confirms, for example, support for the S Pen – an accessory that, until then, was exclusive to the Galaxy Note line models. In addition, the device also has its AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate confirmed.

But the main leaked information, which follows the thread published by the insider, concerns the complete specifications of the three models of the Galaxy S21 family. In tweets, Blass reveals the characteristics of the cameras, processors, screen and other details about smartphones.

The Galaxy S21, for example, will arrive with a 6.2-inch screen, with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display of 120 Hz Adaptive. It has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and has a set of three rear camera lenses, with 12 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP.

As for its “middle” brother, the Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a 6.7 inch screen with the same characteristics and protection. The set of cameras also arrives just like the model above.

Finally, the most powerful device in the series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, arrives with a 6.8-inch panel, WQHD + resolution, 2x AMOLED 120 Hz adaptive display. One of its differentials, however, is the quadruple set of rear lenses, with 12 MP + 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP sensors with an extra, which is the ToF sensor built into the module.

Another thing in common for the three models is the presence of the new Exynos 2100 processor, as already mentioned here. Check below the main specifications of each model.

Screen:

FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080) with a density of 421 ppi

Size: 6.4 inches

Dynamic AMOLED 2x technology

120 Hz

Gorilla Glass Victus Protection

Back camera

12 MP Ultra Wide

12 MP Wide

64 MP Telephoto

Front camera: 10 MP Wide

4,000 mAh battery

Processor: Exynos 2100

Memory / Storage: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB / 256 GB storage

IP68 protection