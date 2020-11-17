Galaxy S21, Snapdragon 875 and 8 GB RAM displayed

This Monday (16), the new Galaxy S21 Plus leaked in an image from the mobile phone testing software Geekbench. The news confirms part of the recent rumors, where the device appears with a Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 as processors and 8 GB of RAM, with operating system Android 11 and One UI 3.1. In addition to the powerful configuration, the Ultra model should also have support for the S Pen, until then exclusive to the Tab and Note line.

According to the leaks, the base models must have an FHD + screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz in the sizes of 6.2 “for the S21 and 6.7” for the S21 Plus. The two “least powerful” devices in the line should feature standard refresh rate technology, while the most powerful, S21 Ultra, should feature a 6.8 “WQHD + screen, with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120 Hz.

The whole set must be powered with a 4,000 mAh battery for the most basic version, 4,800 mAh for the Plus and 5,000 mAh for the Ultra. The set of cameras should not undergo many changes and will remain with the most complete configuration in the Plus and Ultra devices, as in the predecessor line.

Still on the most powerful variant of the line, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the leaks suggest that the model should offer support for the S Pen, stylus that owns the brand that accompanies the Note and Tab Line. However, it should not be present in the box and nor can it be stored in the body of the device. Accordingly, Samsung should offer cases to protect the pen separately.

The expected launch of the new Samsung line is for January next year, still without confirmation of the brand, suggested prices or arrival in the Brazilian market. For this, it will be necessary to wait for the official announcement, which can confirm or deny part of the leaks.



