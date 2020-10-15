Galaxy S21 series could be introduced in a few months

Samsung’s Note series phones are very popular. While Samsung attracts attention with the Galaxy Note 20 family, it also keeps the excitement high with the Galaxy S20 FE. Now, while the taste of these phone models is still on the palate, a new report has been published about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. According to this report, the phone could be introduced within a few months.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S21 coming out? Soon…

For the S21 series, which came to the fore with leaks, the release date may be retracted. A South Korean media outlet states that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S21 series early.

According to some ideas, the event date that the phone will be introduced may be later this year. The latest launch date is expected to be in January of the new year. In the published report, it is also said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with the S Pen in the box.

Some details about the S21 series have emerged before. What were they? Most recently, it was revealed that a battery of 4,800 mAh will be used in the phone with the leak of the S21 Plus battery.

In addition to this feature, the performance test of the phone also appeared. Looking at the Geekbench 5 scores, it was seen that the Galaxy S21 scored 1038 points in a single core. In multi-core, the device with 3060 points will offer more performance than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model.



