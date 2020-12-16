Galaxy S21 series confirmed to support S Pen

TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile business unit, shared some information on the company’s product roadmap in a blog post published yesterday. He confirmed that Samsung will likely hold an event for the Galaxy S21 in January. He also stated that S Pen support will come to more phones and Samsung plans to expand its foldable phone line with cheaper options.

Information likely to have the greatest impact on the largest number of customers is the future pen support for all Galaxy series phones beyond the Note series. Rumors about this have been around for a while. Roh says Samsung plans to “add some of its favorite features to other devices in its product line.”

This could mean that the other half of the rumors will also come true: The Note series itself will soon end at least as a premium flagship within Samsung’s product range. The Galaxy Note has not been that different from the regular Galaxy S flagship phones for a while now. The main difference beyond the design language is the added slot for the pen.

With S Pen support on Galaxy S phones like the upcoming Galaxy S21 series and Z series phones like the Z Fold (and maybe a Z Flip), Samsung probably thinks it’s as easy to store a stylus in a bag as it is inside the phone.

Roh confirmed that Samsung will provide more details in January. That’s when Samsung unveils its Galaxy S21 series about a month or a half earlier than usual.

The S Pen is not the only thing Roh implies in his article. He also said that Samsung is planning to have a “foldable product portfolio” and wants to make the category “more accessible for everyone”. In this case, the term “accessible” can most likely be interpreted as a sign that the price of foldable phones could go even lower. Rumors point out that Samsung will release its Z Fold “Lite” foldable phone, which is an intermediate model, in 2021. If the folding phones are to go beyond enthusiasm, their price will have to drop significantly. It seems like this is what Samsung is aiming for.

Roh says “pro-grade camera and video capabilities” on Samsung’s phones. He says he will put more emphasis. This is not a surprising statement, but it could mean that Samsung hopes to get back in the camera quality race with Apple and Google. Roh pledged “an epic new year” and spoke specifically of the use of artificial intelligence to improve image quality. Computational photography can be described as exactly where Samsung traditionally lags slightly behind its competitors.

He also implied that they will start doing more with UWB, Ultra Wideband technology in 2021. Like Apple, your phone promises to unlock your car door. However, unlike Apple, he also talked about using technology to find objects and “even your family pet”.

This information is a preview of Samsung’s January event, which we expect to take place on the 14th of next month. When the spoken time comes, we’ll see the Galaxy S21 announced and maybe a little more. Moreover, by announcing its new phones earlier, Samsung will start the year at a slightly more advantageous point than other manufacturers.



