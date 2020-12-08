Galaxy S21 series can be sold without charger!

With the launch of the iPhone 12 series, the charger that was not included in the box was also a matter of discussion. Apple, who wanted to reduce the carbon footprint, removed the Earpods headphones from the box in addition to the charger. According to Apple, many users already have an iPhone charger and headset in hand. Now, according to a claim, the Galaxy S21 series can be sold without a charger.

How users will react if Samsung makes such a decision is a matter of curiosity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series out of the box without charger

Apple, which removed the charger and headset from the box with the iPhone 12 series, continues this policy in many cities except Sao Paulo, Brazil. Consumer protection law in Sao Paulo requires Apple to sell chargers with all iPhone 12 models. However, according to the latest documents, Samsung will not offer its charger with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to ANATEL, a telecommunications agency in Brazil, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series may go on sale without a charger. If the charger is not included in the box, you will need to purchase one of the Galaxy S21 models and if you need a charger, you will need to purchase it separately. Information about the technical specifications of the Galaxy S21 models has not been shared yet.

According to some claims, the Galaxy S21 series may be offered with premium wireless headphones instead of a charging adapter. These headphones, known as Galaxy Buds Beyond in the first place, are expected to take the name Galaxy Buds Pro. It is currently unknown whether the wireless headset will be available only with pre-order or in all boxes.



