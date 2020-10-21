Galaxy S21 screen could be like iPhone 12!

New information about Samsung’s new high-end smartphone model Galaxy S21 continues to emerge. Now, a remarkable information about the Samsung Galaxy S21 screen has emerged. Accordingly, the Galaxy S21 models may have a similar design to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 screen will be flat design

According to the newly revealed information, 2D screen design will be used in Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus models. As it is known, Samsung has been promoting high-end smartphone models with 3D screen design for a long time. This means that the screen corners are in a curved design. However, it is stated that the new models will use 2D, ie flat screen design, as in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Currently, there is no leak that clearly shows this new screen design. Indeed, the claims are not supported by images. However, it will not be talked about as an unexpected change that Samsung will take a similar step after Apple.

In the new information, it is also noted that Samsung will not completely change the 3D display design. While it will be 2D in the S21 and s21 Plus models, it seems that the 3D curved screen will continue to be used in the S21 Ultra model.

Finally, Samsung is expected to announce new flagship smartphone models by January 2021.




