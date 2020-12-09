Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra seen for the first time

Samsung’s next generation flagship phones Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are likely to arrive next January. In fact, these phones will be accompanied by a new wireless headset. We haven’t seen exactly what these devices would look like, although we’ve come across a lot of rumors about them. Fortunately, that has also changed. The Android Police site has released three short preview videos.

According to the site, these videos were created directly by Samsung. And we see that it looks quite similar to the draft models shared by OnLeaks last October.

Although we can’t get too much detail from the video, at least we see how these phones will be designed. The stylish and modern camera bump blends into the sides of the phone. The S21 and S21 Plus have three cameras, while the S21 Ultra model has five cameras. In the last model, the square-shaped lens on the back looks like a periscope zoom lens.

It will not go unnoticed that the S21 Ultra has a curved screen. In contrast, the S21 and S21 Plus models appear to have flat screens. The official names of all three phones contain the phrase “5G”. This already shows that it will be used smoothly in the latest generation mobile networks. Of course, we currently do not know whether Samsung will offer this support in countries where 5G is not yet used.



