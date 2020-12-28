While the South Korean technology giant keeps the mystery of when Samsung’s highly anticipated new flagship Galaxy S21 will be introduced, the pre-order date has emerged with a notification from the Samsung Shop application.

Galaxy S21 pre-order date has been announced

According to the news in XDA Developers, although there is no clear date for Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S21, which we have seen many leaks so far, pre-order reservations have officially started.

Days before the UNPACKED 2021 event, which is expected to take place on January 14, Galaxy S21 series has been opened for pre-order in the USA. This page in the Galaxy Shop application revealed that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra models will be introduced.

In the pre-order registration, a $ 60 coupon is given to use for the purchase of accessories for the phone.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S21 Plus will have a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only Galaxy S21 series phone to come with a QHD + display. The successor to one of Samsung’s best Android phones of 2020 will also have S Pen support.

In the camera section, both Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will come with a 12 Megapixel + 12 Megapixel + 64 Megapixel triple lens system and a 10 Megapixel selfie camera on the front. Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a more impressive 108 Megapixel + 12 Megapixel + 10 Megapixel + 10 Megapixel installation on the back and a 40 Megapixel selfie camera on the front. All three phones will feature stereo speakers, wireless charging, and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner.



