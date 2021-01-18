Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in another color option

The Galaxy S21 Plus may soon win another color option for sale at Samsung’s official virtual store. As the people of the Dutch portal Nieuwe Mobiel found out, the local page of the South Korean company already has the new edition of the “middle brother” of the Galaxy S21 series.

According to the initial information, this edition of the Galaxy S21 Plus will be available only to those who want to buy the device in the official Samsung store, that is, it will not be possible to purchase the Phantom Green version of the device in physical stores or retailers partnering with the giant Asian.

So far, too, there are no official images of this edition of the Galaxy S21 Plus, but designer Jermaine, from the Concept Creator profile on Twitter, published a rendering that imagines the device in an “Emerald Green” color, which may be something close to the that we will see with the color Phantom Green. Check out the concept created by the artist:

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy S21 trio with some color options, such as violet, pink, gray and white for the “common” model, black and silver for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and black, white and violet for the Galaxy S21 Plus itself. In addition, buyers will also be able to customize their models with various color options on the company’s official website.

So far, however, there is no forecast for the arrival of the new edition of the smartphone in the Samsung virtual store. Likewise, the trio has not yet been announced for the Brazilian market, so it is necessary to keep an eye on more news.

So, what did you think of the Galaxy S21 Plus in Phantom Green? Comment with us in the space below.