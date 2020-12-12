Samsung’s next model Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which met with users, appeared in the comparison video. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which was previously viewed alone and has some features, will be the company’s newest flagship model.

The video in question came from the source that previously posted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus video. The design and features of two rival models were examined in the video. In particular, the camera capabilities of the two models were compared.

Galaxy S21 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Although the features are not confirmed in the new video, it is seen that the model is working and the photo is displayed. It is not 100 percent certain that the photo displayed on both models was taken by the two models themselves. However, if this is accepted, a comparison can be made between models. In addition, in terms of design, it is seen that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is wider than its competitor.

The dimensions of the cameras positioned for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the same. However, the preferred camera bump for the iPhone is not included in Samsung. It appears that Samsung has included the cameras in a separate plate. When zooming in on the photo taken by the models, the difference is visible.

Notches are also noticeable on the front of the models. In the Galaxy S21 Plus, the drop notch is positioned in the middle of the screen. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, there is a notch image that has been used since the iPhone X. For Galaxy S21 Plus, there are 12 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 64 Megapixel telephoto camera information. iPhone 12 Pro Max met with users with 12 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 12 Megapixel telephoto camera.



