Galaxy S21 outline gives important clues on design

The large camera protrusions found in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series phones were not welcomed by some users. It seems that the South Korean company will maintain this design approach in the S20’s follower. The design drafts of the Galaxy S21 series, which is stated to be prepared in line with the leaked information, show that Samsung will not reduce the camera bump.

In the sketches shared by OnLeaks and Pigtou, it seems that the module protrusion with the triple camera will be quite large even in the standard model of the S21. While the camera bump protrudes towards the edge of the phone, it is also noticeable that the flash is placed on the other side of the camera module. OnLeaks says the camera module will be even larger in the S21 Ultra.

The outline of the Galaxy S21 does not give clear information about the phone’s technical specifications. However, some inferences can be made by looking at the design. The standard model is expected to have a 6.2-inch flat screen and a front camera hole on this screen. The slightly curved screen of the S21 Ultra is said to be 6.7 or 6.9 inches in size. It is predicted that the ultra-long zoom rear camera will also preserve its presence.

Different claims are on the agenda about when the Galaxy S21 series will become official. It is stated that Samsung, which usually introduces Galaxy S series phones in February or March, may introduce the S21 in January. OnLeaks also repeated this claim, which was previously brought to the agenda by the SamMobile site. It will be understood in time whether Samsung will choose this date, which does not fit into the normal promotional and release schedule.



