Galaxy S21 may come with 25W fast charging adapter

It is considered certain that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21 series in the first quarter of next year. However, rumors and leaks about the series have already increased. In addition to the emergence of sketches showing the design of the smartphone, another claim regarding the box content of the series came up.

Allegedly, a 25W fast charging adapter will be included in the S21’s box. This claim is important in two different ways. The first of these is the claim that the S21 Ultra will come with 45W fast charging support. One of the most important differences between the S21 and the S21 Ultra seems to be the charging speed. The second point is the absence of a charging adapter in the box of the iPhone 12 series, where the S21 will compete.

The source of the claim regarding the S21’s charging adapter is the website of 3C, China’s communication certification board. Here is the information that the phone with the model number SM-G9910, which is thought to be S21, will come out of the box with a 11.0VDC, 2.25A, or 25W charging adapter. Samsung used this charging adapter in the standard version of the Note 20 series.

The claims about the Galaxy S21 series seem to be heavily on the agenda of the technology world in the upcoming period.



