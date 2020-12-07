Galaxy S21 Listed in Performance Test: Snapdragon 888 Processor, 8GB RAM

It turned out that the Galaxy S21 model listed in the performance test will be powered by a 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processor and will come with 8 GB of RAM.

The countdown continues for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The features of the phone, which is expected to be introduced in January or February, are wondered by many people. While the new model of the series was curious by the users, today it was listed on the performance test with the Galaxy S21 Snapdragon 888 processor.

We see that the model, which is stated to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, which Qualcomm recently introduced, will also come with a RAM capacity of 8 GB. In this section, we observe that the phone, which appeared in the Geekbench database with the model number SM-G991U, received 1,075 points from the single-core CPU test and 2,919 points from the multi-core CPU test.

So, what will be the features of the phone, which is stated to be powered by the SP888 processor? If you wish, let’s quickly recall the recent leaks on Galaxy S21 features.

How Will Galaxy S21 Features Be?

According to the latest reports, it is stated that the Galaxy S21 will be installed on a 6.2-inch SUPED AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD + resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

According to the market where it will be sold, the phone, which is said to be powered by 5 nm Exynos 2100 and 5 nm Snapdragon 888 processors, is expected to be offered to the market with 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal memory options.

On the camera side, it is among the shared reports that the S21 will also have 12 MP wide-angle main, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 64 MP telephoto cameras. All these cameras are said to support 4K 60 fps video recording with Super Steady Stabilization.

It is claimed that the phone, which is stated to come to the fore with its camera features, will also host 8K 30 fps video recording. In addition, it is claimed that the main camera of the device can automatically switch between 30 fps and 60 fps video recording modes according to the lighting conditions.

In addition to all these details, it is also discussed that the Galaxy S21 will come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, UWB (Ultra Broadband), USB Type-C connectivity features. In addition, it is especially noted that the phone, which is claimed to have all these features, will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.



