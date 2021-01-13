Galaxy S21 leaked in all details before launch

Samsung will showcase its next generation flagship phones tomorrow. All details for the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series to be introduced as part of Unpacked 2021 have surfaced. In addition, it became clear that the phones will not contain chargers and headphones in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen

South Korean technology giant Samsung’s new flagship series comes with 3 options as expected. The technical details of the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra to be introduced tomorrow have also been revealed. While the S21 and S21 Plus models are almost the same in terms of features, the screen size separates the devices.

The Ultra model stands out with the S Pen, as well as the screen size, resolution, RAM capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 screen features; While it offers 6.2 inches size, FHD + (2400 × 1080 pixels) resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED technology, the difference in the S21 Plus model was the screen size. The Plus model will come with a 6.7-inch screen size.

The S21 Ultra model comes with a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of WQHD + (3200 × 1440 pixels) with Dynamic AMOLED technology. In all models of the series, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Galaxy S21 series looks very assertive on the camera side as well. S21 and S21 Plus models; It comes with 12 Megapixel resolution and f / 2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle, 12 Megapixel and f / 1.8 aperture wide angle and 64 Megapixel resolution telephoto lens. The aperture value of the telephoto lens will be f / 2.0.

The S21 Ultra model will come with a quad camera setup, which is a lens more than other models. In the device; There will be 108 Megapixel resolution, f / 1.8 aperture wide angle, 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and two telephoto lenses with 10 Megapixel resolution. One of the telephoto lenses is f / 2.4 and the other has an aperture of f / 4.9. In addition, the phone will feature PDAF, Laser AF and LED Flash.

In the Galax S21 series, all devices have a single front camera. The S21 and S21 Plus models will have a 10 Megapixel resolution camera with f / 2.2 aperture. The Ultra model will have a 40 Megapixel resolution and f / 2.2 aperture camera.

S21 series comes with 5G support

The hardware features of the Galaxy S21 series are in common with each other to a certain extent. All devices of the series will be powered by the Exynos 2100 processor, which was introduced the other day. However, it is also known that phones in some regions such as the USA will be sold with Snapdragon processors.

While all phones of the series come with 5G support, the RAM capacity and storage capacity of the Ultra model differ. S21 Ultra model; It will have two different RAM options, 12 GB and 16 GB. The storage area of ​​the device is; It will consist of three options, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Galaxy S21 and Plus models will have 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The battery capacities of the Galaxy S21 series devices were completely different. The S21 model will have a capacity of 4,000 mAh, the Plus model 4,800 mAh and the Ultra model 5,000 mAh. All of the devices will support 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.