Galaxy S21 launch exceeds S20 series sales by 30%

Sales of the Galaxy S21 recorded in the first 11 days on the market were 30% higher compared to the S20 series, launched last year. The figures reflect purchases from South Korea, the country with the highest demand for the product.

According to Samsung, the base model covered 40% of all sales recorded so far. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was the second most successful variant with 36%, and the remaining 24% was covered by the Galaxy S21 +. The company also reported that the best-selling models were the Phantom Black and Phantom Violet.

With the initial launch of just 6 million units, Samsung was not expecting much sales. Since the S20 series was considered extremely promising and failed, the South Korean company preferred to take a safer route this time. However, the Galaxy S21 can already be considered a success.

Chargers

Last Tuesday (9), Samsung and Procon-SP signed an agreement and the company will have to make a charger available for free to all consumers who buy any of the models of the Galaxy S21 line during the pre-sale, which goes until the the 7th of March.

People who pre-order the smartphone can request the adapter through the website www.samsungaparavoce.com.br. The device will be delivered within 30 calendar days from the request. The agreement is exclusive to Brazil.