Galaxy S21 introduction date leaked! Here are the colors

Jon Prosser made the first leak for the Unpacked launch for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. There have been many leaks for Galaxy S21 family features so far. The Galaxy s21 family introduction date, which was previously expected to be released in February, has also emerged.

When will the Galaxy S21 be introduced? Unpacked 2021

Jon Prosser, known for his accurate leaks on Twitter, also made a post for the Galaxy S21 launch date. Accordingly, Unpacked will hold the 2021 launch on Thursday, January 14th. Claiming that the models will be available for pre-sale on the same day, Prosser predicts that the S21 family will go on sale on January 29.

So far, the first images have appeared for the S21 and S21 Ultra. Jon Prosser gave information about the Galaxy S21 family colors on the same tweet. Accordingly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will appear in Black, White, Gray, Silver, Violet and Pink colors. Of course, these colors may differ depending on the models.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

It is thought that Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 888 produced with a 5 nm fabrication process will be used for the Galaxy S21 series. However, some claims are that Samsung will come with Exynos processor in all countries this time. If the claims are not true, the S21 family could be the first flagship to arrive with the Snapdragon 888.

According to the latest information, on the battery side, it was revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a 5,000 mAh battery, a 4,800 mAh battery for the Galaxy S21 Plus and a 4,000 mAh battery for the Galaxy S21. S-Pen support is also expected for the Galaxy S21 family. By the way, it is also possible that we will encounter a new in-ear wireless headset called Galaxy Buds Pro at launch.



