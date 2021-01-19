Galaxy S21 inside: see the disassembled Samsung phone

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 during CES 2021 and the PBK Reviews channel has already secured a mobile phone unit to be dismantled. A video published on YouTube shows that the device has a construction similar to its predecessor, the S20, and can be easily repaired.

The PBK Reviews publication is the first to show that the S21 can be completely dismantled and rebuilt. The channel rated 7.5 out of 10 for the smartphone in terms of repairability.

The main negative point in the construction of the device is the battery, which has a large layer of glue. In addition, the video suggests that the new digital player present on the S21 cannot be separated from the screen.

Improved cooling

While the construction of the cell phone is similar to what has already been applied to the Galaxy S20, Samsung has also made some improvements to the interior of its new smartphone. According to PBK Reviews, one of the improvements is in the cooling system of the S21.

Samsung applied a layer of graphite on the new smartphone to improve the circulation of heat inside the device. The novelty can be of great help in keeping the S21 cool during heavier workloads, since the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 are powerful and include a 5G modem integrated on the same chip.

Samsung’s new line of high-performance phones is made up of the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra models. Smartphones start to hit the market on January 29 with prices starting at $ 799.

The manufacturer has not yet revealed when to bring smartphones to Brazil, but has already opened a registration on its website for those interested in cell phones, which do not have a charger in the box.