Galaxy S21 features leaked! The camera is getting clear!

Samsung’s new S series smartphone model continues to emerge new information about the Galaxy S21 features. With the new leak information that emerged recently, the issue of camera features has begun to gain clarity. It seems that Samsung will not make the camera change in the Note series with the S21.

Galaxy S21 features will include 108 MP camera detail

First of all, to start with the camera detail, it is stated that the new model will have a 108 MP resolution rear camera sensor. This sensor will be similar to the sensor in the Galaxy S20, according to the information announced. It is stated that Samsung will develop the sensor in the S20 and use it in the S21 instead of using a new camera sensor. Indeed, the updated version of the HM1 sensor seems to be on the agenda.

It is also among the other details that work has been carried out on solving the focus problem and introducing new video features in the new camera set.

Among the leaked Galaxy S21 features, the Exynos 1000 detail is also noted. It is stated that the Exynos 1000 mobile processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. Apart from these, it looks like there will be a mobile processor out of the 5 nm manufacturing process.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is claimed to support 60W fast charging technology. Apparently, although there is no significant improvement in battery, remarkable developments in fast charging may come to the fore.

Finally, it is stated that Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max screen fingerprint sensor will be included in the Galaxy S21 model. The new 3D Sonic Max sensor will be much larger and much faster than that used in the Galaxy S20 model.

Finally, although new information is emerging as Galaxy S21 features, Samsung’s use of the Galaxy S30 name in its new S series model may also be on the agenda. It should be noted that there are various discussions on this subject. New information will continue to emerge in the following days.



