Galaxy S21 FE Will Be Released In January 2022

Galaxy S21 FE: Having repeatedly delayed its release, it looks like the Galaxy S21 FE will finally debut on the market next year, as suggested by Sammobile. According to internal sources at the site, Samsung’s new “affordable” top of the line will be released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which takes place from January 5th to 8th, in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

Although Samsung is not in the habit of presenting its new phones at CES, the supposed decision to launch the Galaxy S21 FE at the event could be beneficial to its publicity. As it does not focus on products designed for mass production, the occasion will likely not be hosting competitors of the South Korean model, thus leaving a vacant space for it to shine.

Better late than never

After “missing” the release deadline in the last two “Unpacked” events, where Samsung usually presents its new phones, the Galaxy S21 FE is dangerously late. If it takes longer, its debut may face a lot of competition from the upcoming Galaxy S22, which usually land on the market during the first months of the year.

Furthermore, the new information from Sammobile contributes, in a way, to the latest rumors about the release date of the South Korean model. Thus, it remains to wait for more official information from Samsung and, until then, evaluate the rumors with due caution.