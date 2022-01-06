Galaxy S21 FE Vs Galaxy S20 FE: Compare The Two Phones

Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE on Tuesday (4), a new member of the brand’s top-of-the-line series. The “Fan Edition” model is an adapted version of the S21, with modifications that make it more affordable, while keeping the high performance and premium features available in the more expensive variants.

It brings some differences from the Galaxy S20 FE, released in 2020, with an emphasis on support for 5G, as well as new design and other aspects. Want to know what else has changed from one model to another?

TecMundo prepared a comparison between the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE covering the main aspects of each cell. Check out!

Screen

The S21 FE’s display is a 6.4-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There’s even a 240 Hz touch sampling rate in Game mode and intelligence-based blue light control artificial.

On the other hand, the S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with the same resolution as the 2022 version, frequency of 120 Hz and density of 407 ppi.

Design

The newest model features measures of 74.5 mm (width), 155.7 mm (height) and 7.9 mm (depth), weighing 177 grams. IP68 water-resistance certification and plastic-constructed body are other details.

In the previous version, the measurements are 74.5 mm (width), 159.8 mm (height) and 8.4 mm (depth), weighing 190 grams. Plastic and IP68 rating are also present.