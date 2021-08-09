Galaxy S21 FE spotted at Samsung’s back-to-school promo

At Samsung, the eyes are turned to the Unpacked event, which will be held on August 11. One made from the company’s official Instagram account sharing, one of which is expected to be introduced soon unit gives a hint about the Galaxy S21 Fe.

A post made as part of Samsung’s “back to school” promotion shows a Galaxy Book laptop and a smartphone with Galaxy Buds Pro headphones. It turns out that this smartphone is also the S21 FE.

News that the introduction of the S21 FE was postponed to October was on the agenda a while ago. This makes the photo in question more interesting. The possibility of Samsung introducing the smartphone at the Unpacked event on August 11 also comes to mind.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the phone will be Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor. The S21 FE will get the energy it needs from a 4500 mAh battery. Although the device seen in the photo is the S21 or S21 Plus is among the possibilities, it does not seem logical for Samsung to release a new version only for the camera island.