Galaxy S21 FE Specs Spotted In TENAA Leak

Galaxy S21 FE specs were spotted in a TENAA leak. Leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been on the rise over the past few weeks. The increase in these leaks shows that the officialization of the phone is not far away. Leaked documents from China’s certification agency TENAA also add to what is known about the phone.

All the features of the phone have not been seen yet. However, the existence of a 6.4-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate is once again confirmed. The minimal battery capacity of the phone is shown as 4730 mAh. This shows that the device will come with a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh.

155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. The dimensions are also among what the TENAA record shows. This means that the phone is smaller compared to the current Galaxy S20 FE. This is due to the smaller screen of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE will come with 45W charging support. There are different claims about the processor of the phone. It was previously claimed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 888 processor. However, a while ago, claims that the Exynos processor will be at the heart of the phone have also started to circulate.