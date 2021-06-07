Galaxy S21 FE Sketches Show Different Color Options

Galaxy S21, FE first design leak was seen last April. This leak showed that the phone is very similar to the standard Galaxy S21 in terms of visuals. In the new Galaxy S21 FE sketch, it is possible to see the phone in four different color options.

Galaxy 21 FE also passed Geekbench’s benchmark test last month. Here, the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 GB of RAM and Android 11 operating system was seen.

It is stated that the Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.41-inch flat screen. This screen is expected to be AMOLED. The hole on the screen has not yet come from Samsung for the 32-megapix Galaxy S21 FE. However, large-scale production of the phone is said to begin in July and will go on sale in the fourth quarter. It was also possible to see the name of the phone on Samsung’s Mexico site.

It is projected to host a flood camera. The device, which will have 128 or 256 GB of storage, is expected to have 5G support. The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.