Galaxy S21 FE: Shows Details of Samsung’s Future Cell Phone

Galaxy S21 FE: Leaks related to the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE continue in full swing. After Samsung’s Indonesian online store mistakenly posted pictures of the future cell phone at various angles, now a video has emerged showing real images of the phone up and running.

The recording made by Instagram user @habla.concamilo was published last week, but it didn’t surface until this Wednesday (22). The video, lasting just over 40 seconds, shows the S21 FE’s screen turned on and the user opening the Google Play Store on the device.

It is also possible to see, in the recording, some details of the back of the smartphone, such as the matte finish of the lid and the case where the triple camera is located, in the same color as the rest of the device’s body. Speaking of tones, rumors indicate that it will be marketed in graphite, white and olive colors, in addition to the lavender registered here.

In the video, whose author would be a retailer specializing in cell phones, we can also see the display with thin edges of the phone, offering great use of available space, and the selfie camera in a hole in the top center. Leaks suggest the use of a 6.4 inch AMOLED panel, with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz rate.