Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung Deletes Evidence on Cell Phone

Galaxy S21 FE: Various rumors about the possible cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE have started circulating on the internet in recent days. Now, Samsung itself appears to be excluding any official evidence about the smartphone.

As reported by WCCFTech, the official websites of the South Korean brand in several regions, such as Hong Kong and South Africa, have removed the page about the device. When trying to access the links, the person is informed that the address does not exist.

Without having an official announcement, the Galaxy S21 FE’s history is marred by several leaks. In addition to being spotted in a benchmark and having several renderings revealed, Samsung published images of the device on social networks and in advertising pieces.

Scheduled for release in October, the device has already been approved in several countries, such as Brazil. Therefore, recent rumors go against the moves made by the manufacturer.

Apparently, Samsung may be changing plans for the Galaxy S21 FE. If complete cancellation does not occur, it is possible that the model will only be launched in selected markets.

So far, the brand has not responded to comments from international technology vehicles. The expectation is that an official note will be released in the coming days.